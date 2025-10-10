France forward Kylian Mbappe went off with an injury against Azerbaijan on Friday, and Le Bleus boss Didier Deschamps provides an update the Real Madrid star's fitness.

France boss Didier Deschamps has revealed that Kylian Mbappe will need to be assessed in order to understand the severity of his ankle injury.

Les Bleus emerged as 3-0 winners on Friday against Azerbaijan, continuing their perfect record in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

While France will have been delighted with their performance, they will be concerned that talisman Mbappe was forced off the pitch in the 83rd minute with an injury.

Manager Deschamps spoke to reporters in the aftermath of the win and revealed that while the forward's pain lessens with rest, further tests are needed, saying: “It’s the same ankle where he was hurt. The pain decreases when he rests.

“In a match, contacts are inevitably going to happen. We will assess it. He has discomfort that is not ideal for him".

It will be a welcome relief to Real Madrid if Mbappe has avoided serious injury, but they may have to manage him carefully in order to avoid the problem becoming an issue in the coming weeks.

Who do Real Madrid play in La Liga and the Champions League?

It would be surprising if Mbappe was selected to start France's game against Iceland on Monday given the short turnaround, and perhaps resting the star will help him remain fit for Real's next matches.

Los Blancos' first fixture back from the international break will come against Getafe on October 19, before they then face Juventus in the Champions League three days later.

If the 26-year-old is to be rested at club level, perhaps he should come on from the bench in one of those fixtures given the Spanish giants will face rivals Barcelona in La Liga on October 26.

Real's final games before the onset of the November international break will come against Valencia, Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano, with the club's clash against Liverpool likely to be seen as the the team's priority game in that period.

How important is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid's season?

Mbappe initially took some time to truly settle into his new role as a striker in 2024-25, but he has arguably been the best player in ther world this season.

The Frenchman has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in just 10 outings in 2025-26, netting five times in two Champions League matches.

No player at the club has taken more shots (53), with Vinicius Junior's tally of 25 attempts less than half of the total the 26-year-old has managed.

Real boss Xabi Alonso will need the attacker to be at the peak of his powers if he is to guide Los Blancos to silverware this term, and maintaining his fitness will be key.