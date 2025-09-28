Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly comes to a decision regarding the future of winger Vinicius Junior amid criticism of his defensive contributions.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly decided to sell Vinicius Junior after stalled contract talks with the winger.

Los Blancos suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, losing 5-2 against rivals Atletico Madrid, a game in which Vinicius Junior started on the left of attack.

The Brazilian provided an assist but he was criticised for his defensive work, a consistent pattern during his time in Spain.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027, and rumours of a rift with boss Xabi Alonso, there have been suggestions that he could seek a move away from the club.

Fichajes report that as Real are unwilling to give Vinicius Junior a higher salary, as well as the fact they hold concerns about his attitude, a decision has been made to sell him at the end of the season.

Should Real Madrid sell Vinicius Junior next summer transfer window?

Vinicius Junior has been key to many of Real's best moments since he joined the club in the 2018-19 campaign, with the forward scoring the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final.

The 25-year-old has found it difficult to settle into the same XI as Kylian Mbappe, who also prefers occupying areas on the left side of attack.

Though Mbappe has been used as a striker in Spain, he still drifts into wide zones, and he has not yet been able to form a fluid relationship with Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian's limited defensive contributions have also proved problematic given Mbappe is not the strongest without the ball either, and Alonso's side have so far not been able to compensate for both players' lack of workrate.

Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City: Who can afford to buy Vinicius Junior?

There are few clubs in Europe able to afford the price that Real would demand, and fewer that would be willing to match or exceed the winger's reported salary of £360,000-per-week.

Paris Saint-Germain have been known to spend large sums on forwards, and they would be able to afford Vinicius Junior's demands.

However, PSG have assembled a side that work relentlessly out of possession, and the Brazilian would have to improve his defensive output if he was to join the French club.

Manchester City are one of the other club's tentatively linked with Vinicius Junior, though Pep Guardiola signed Omar Marmoush, who is seen as an option out wide.

Perhaps the most likely destination for the forward is the Saudi Pro League, especially as clubs in the division have been reportedly keeping an eye on developments at Los Blancos.