Julian Alvarez scores twice as Atletico Madrid record a stunning 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in Saturday afternoon's La Liga clash at Metropolitano Stadium.

Julian Alvarez scored twice as Atletico Madrid recorded a stunning 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in Saturday afternoon's La Liga clash at Metropolitano Stadium.

Robin Le Normand sent Atletico into an early lead before Real Madrid turned the match around, with Kylian Mbappe and then Arda Guler on the scoresheet for Xabi Alonso's side.

However, Alexander Sorloth levelled it up at 2-2 in the latter stages of the first period before Alvarez struck twice in the second half to secure a huge victory for the Red and Whites.

There was time for one more goal late on, with Antoine Griezmann registering to make it a miserable afternoon for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid had entered the match off the back of seven straight wins in all competitions, including six in La Liga, but Atletico produced their best performance of the season to secure all three points.

The result has moved Atletico into fourth spot in the La Liga table, boasting 12 points from seven matches, while Real Madrid remain top despite the setback, but Barcelona can now go above the capital giants at the summit with a win over Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It would be fair to say that Atletico have struggled to get going this season, but Alvarez has been excellent, hitting a hat trick against Rayo Vallecano last time out, and he came up with a brace in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid looked to be in control when they turned the game around to lead in the second half, but Atletico deserve immense credit for the level of performance that they produced, under some pressure too.

Simeone wanted a big performance from his team, and he got it, but the manner of Real Madrid's defending was disappointing, with Atletico's first two coming from headers.

In the end, the match was decided by two set pieces and a breakaway goal, with Alvarez scoring from the penalty spot before netting a wonderful free kick ahead of Griezmann's finish, and this could now be a springboard for Atletico.

Real Madrid have been producing wins this season without really finding their best form, so this defeat is not all that surprising, and the key will now be how they respond to the loss, which will send shockwaves through Bernabeu.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Robin Le Normand goal vs. Real Madrid (14th min, Atletico 1-0 Real Madrid)

Atletico make the breakthrough in the 14th minute of the contest, and it is Le Normand on the scoresheet, with the centre-back heading a cross from Giuliano Simeone into the back of the net.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Atletico Madrid (25th min, Atletico 1-1 Real Madrid)

Mbappe levels the scores in the 25th minute, with the Frenchman finding the bottom corner with a composed finish after being released by Guler in a wide area.

Arda Guler goal vs. Atletico Madrid (36th min, Atletico 1-2 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid complete the turnaround in the 36th minute, and it is Guler with the goal this time, as the Turkey international finds the back of the net with a smart finish following an excellent cross from Vinicius.

Alexander Sorloth goal vs. Real Madrid (45th min, Atletico 2-2 Real Madrid)

It is absolutely raining goals in the first half here, with Atletico now scoring the game's fourth goal to make it 2-2; Koke's cross into the penalty box is a beauty, and Sorloth is on hand to head home.

Julian Alvarez goal vs. Real Madrid (51st min, Atletico 3-2 Real Madrid)

This game is incredible; Atletico are 3-2 ahead in the derby, with Alvarez netting from the penalty spot after Guler was adjudged to have fouled Nicolas Gonzalez inside the penalty box. Incredible scenes!

Julian Alvarez goal vs. Real Madrid (63rd min, Atletico 4-2 Real Madrid)

Alvarez has his second of the match, and Atletico have their fourth, with the Argentina international scoring a wonderful free kick. Real Madrid have been utterly stunned here!

Antoine Griezmann goal vs. Real Madrid (93rd min, Atletico 5-2 Real Madrid)

Atletico have their fifth of the match in the final stages of the derby, with Griezmann on the scoresheet; the Frenchman carefully places the ball into the bottom corner after being found by Alex Baena.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JULIAN ALVAREZ

Where would Atletico be without Alvarez?

There has been speculation surrounding the Argentina international's future of late, and it would be utterly disastrous for the Red and Whites if they were to lose the attacker considering the level of his performance.

The forward came up with a brace in the Madrid derby, while he finished with a pass success rate of 88%, completing 23 of his 26 passes against Alonso's side.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Atletico Madrid 37%-63% Real Madrid

Shots: Atletico Madrid 13-6 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Atletico Madrid 7-2 Real Madrid

Corners: Atletico Madrid 7-2 Real Madrid

Fouls: Atletico Madrid 17-14 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



33y 262d - Atlético's Koke Resurrección has become the second-oldest player to assist in a LaLiga game between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid (33 years and 262 days), surpassed only by Luka Modric in February 2023 (37 years and 169 days). Veteran. pic.twitter.com/NiNXwTUHZt

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 27, 2025



6 - Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé has scored six goals away from home in LaLiga 2025/26, at least two more than any other player on the road in Top 5 European leagues this season (Erling Haaland, 4). Star. pic.twitter.com/ciWjyvjYLI

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 27, 2025



43 - Atlético de Madrid's Koke Resurrección plays his 43rd game against Real Madrid in all competitions (2 goals and 7 assists) and equals Sergio Ramos as the player with the most Madrid derbies in the entire history of this competition. Milestone. pic.twitter.com/pN5mzAGYWZ

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 27, 2025



1 - Julián Álvarez is the second Atlético de Madrid player to score a penalty and a direct free kick goal in a LaLiga match in the 21st eCntury, after Luis Suárez in January 2021 against Cádiz. Innovative. pic.twitter.com/tmZqRolOyV

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid's attention will now switch to the Champions League, with Los Blancos facing Kairat in their second match of the 2025-26 tournament on Tuesday night, before returning to league action against Villarreal on October 4.

Atletico, meanwhile, are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday night, before returning to La Liga action away to Celta Vigo ahead of the October international break.

No Data Analysis info