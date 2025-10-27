Another Premier League club reportedly enter the race for Real Madrid's Endrick, making one promise to the talented youngster.





Endrick’s short-term future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, though the expectation is that the 19-year-old will go out on loan in January.

The Brazilian joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2024 after both clubs agreed to a deal in December 2022; however, the teenager soon became frustrated with his playing time under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

A hamstring injury then limited him at the end of his first season, and a thigh problem affected him at the start of this campaign under Xabi Alonso.

Nevertheless, Endrick has been available for selection since September, but has yet to feature in competitive matches under Alonso, most recently being an unused substitute in Real’s 2-1 Clasico victory against Barcelona.

While several reports have linked the teen sensation with a move away during the winter transfer window, another name has been added to the speculation.

Premier League club reportedly offer Endrick squad prominence

Having previously been linked with a move to West Ham United, fresh reports emerging from Spain suggest that another Premier League club is considering a mid-season deal for the striker.

According to Fichajes, Brentford are reportedly aiming to offer the former Palmeiras star regular minutes through a temporary deal.

The reports indicate that the Bees want to make him a key figure in their team, providing him with significant playing time in the fiercely competitive environment of the English top flight.

Real are also said to be interested in the switch, given Brentford's structure, positioning them as clear candidates to secure his loan signing.

Which other clubs could potentially sign Endrick in January?

A loan deal is anticipated for the Brazil international, who needs regular competition minutes for the rest of the season to secure a place in the Selecao’s World Cup squad.

Besides West Ham and Brentford, Endrick is reportedly attracting interest from other European clubs, with Spanish sides Real Sociedad and Sevilla showing interest in the 19-year-old.

Remaining in La Liga could be advantageous if the young player wishes to stay in Spain’s top flight, although Real are believed to prefer any loan deal to be with a team abroad.

A move to Juventus has previously been reported, but it remains uncertain if the recent sacking of Igor Tudor will alter the club's approach in the winter transfer window.

What is clear, however, is that Endrick is likely heading for a January loan unless significant developments in Madrid prevent him from leaving in the second half of the season.