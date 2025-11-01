Real Madrid could allegedly battle Manchester United and Chelsea for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg attacker Kerim Alajbegovic.

Real Madrid could reportedly battle Manchester United and Chelsea for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg attacker Kerim Alajbegovic during next summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old made the move to Salzburg from Bayer Leverkusen over the summer, and he has made a strong impression for the Austrian outfit this term, scoring six goals and registering one assist in 21 appearances.

Salzburg handed Alajbegovic a contract extension in September, with his deal now running until June 2029, and it is understood that a number of clubs are keen on his signature.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have joined Man United and Chelsea in the battle for the teenager, while Porto have also been credited with an interest.

The report claims that Los Blancos view the attacker as a potential future star and are therefore determined to act quickly, with the list of clubs interested likely to grow at the end of the season.

Real Madrid 'in competition' with Premier League duo for Alajbegovic

Alajbegovic started his youth career with FC Koln before making the move to Leverkusen, spending four years in their youth system ahead of a switch to Salzburg.

The attacker has also made four appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina, while he has four goals and one assist in 11 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

Alajbegovic mainly operates as a left-sided attacker, but he is also capable of playing off the right and through the middle, with his versatility seen as a huge strength.

Real Madrid are currently building for the future, and Alajbegovic could potentially be a long-term replacement for Vinicius Junior, as the Brazilian continues to be linked with a move away from Bernabeu.

Real Madrid transfer news: Vinicius Junior continues to be linked with Los Blancos exit

Vinicius reacted furiously to being substituted against Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend, and there remains widespread speculation surrounding the Brazil international's future.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has insisted that the matter is resolved, but there is tension behind the scenes, and it is believed to be possible that the 25-year-old will depart Bernabeu next year.

A number of Saudi Pro League clubs are said to be interested, while Paris Saint-Germain could potentially make a move for the former Flamengo youngster.

Vinicius has scored five goals and registered four assists in 10 La Liga appearances this season, and he is set to be involved in Saturday night's clash with Valencia.