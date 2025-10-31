Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso addresses the Vinicius Junior situation ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash with Valencia.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has insisted that the matter regarding Vinicius Junior "is over", with the team's full focus on Saturday's La Liga contest against Valencia.

Vinicius reacted furiously to being substituted in the second half of last weekend's El Clasico, which Real Madrid won 2-1 to move five points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

The Brazil international has since apologised for his conduct, and he has been training with Los Blancos ahead of the league fixture with Valencia on Saturday and next week's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Alonso has said that there is no issue between himself and Vinicius, with both moving on from the situation, but there remains widespread speculation surrounding the attacker's future.

The Real Madrid head coach, as expected, faced a number of questions about Vinicius during his press conference on Friday morning.

Alonso: 'Vinicius situation has been resolved'

"We held a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was perfect. He spoke frankly and was very good. For me, the matter is over," Alonso told reporters during his press conference.

"After a highly positive first week, another challenging week awaits us. With two league matches and the Champions League. We want to conclude this phase in the best possible way. We start tomorrow against Valencia."

When asked if he was surprised that Vinicius had not mentioned him in his statement, Alonso said: "It was a very valuable and extremely positive statement. It showed his sincerity, and he spoke from the heart. What he said was the most important thing, and I was very satisfied. The matter was closed on Wednesday.

"It was extremely positive; we trained well yesterday. We're all excited, and we're all in the same boat."

Alonso also confirmed that there would be "no punishment" for the Brazilian for his reaction.

Will Vinicius stay at Real Madrid beyond next summer?

There is undoubtedly a situation brewing at Bernabeu when it comes to Vinicius, and there is a real chance that he could leave the Spanish giants next summer if the right opportunity arrives.

The 25-year-old only has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2027, and when asked about a possible new deal, Alonso said: "I see him as extremely focused and highly motivated. He played a fantastic match recently."

Vinicius made the move to Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, and he has represented Los Blancos on 335 occasions, scoring 111 goals and registering 87 assists in the process.

The Brazilian has been absolutely vital to the club's success in recent years, but he could be given the chance to become the highest-paid footballer of all time with a move to Saudi Arabia.

There is also thought to be interest from Paris Saint-Germain, while clubs from the Premier League are keeping a close eye on the situation, with Vinicius' future beyond the end of the season unclear.