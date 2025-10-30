A European giant is considered the 'most likely destination' for Vinicius Junior, who is planning to leave Real Madrid next summer if head coach Xabi Alonso remains in charge, according to a report.

Vinicius Junior is reportedly planning to leave Real Madrid next summer if head coach Xabi Alonso remains in charge.

Los Blancos moved five points clear of rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table courtesy of a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scored either side of a Fermin Lopez equaliser.

However, it was Vinicius who stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons after his enraged reaction to being substituted by Alonso in the 72nd minute.

As quoted by DAZN, the 25-year-old said: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."

Vinicius has made a productive start to the 2025-26 season for Real Madrid, contributing with five goals and four assists in 10 La Liga appearances, but has only completed the full 90 minutes on three occasions across all tournaments.

Vinicius Jr’s relationship with Alonso is ‘broken’ and ‘irreconcilable’

The Brazil international has since released a statement apologising for his outburst, admitting that “sometimes passion gets the better of me”.

Vinicius is under contact at the Bernabeu until June 2027 and the attacker is still widely regarded as an important first-team player for Alonso.

However, Spanish news outlet Sport claims that Vinicius ‘has had enough’ of Alonso and the relationship between the pair is ‘broken’ and ‘irreconcilable’.

The report adds that there is 'no turning back' for the attacker, who feels ‘ignored, despised and devalued’ by Alonso, and his desire is to leave Real Madrid next summer, as long as the former Bayer Leverkusen boss remains in charge.

PSG considered the ‘most likely destination’ for Vinicius Jr

Vinicius is said to already be thinking about new destinations and the one club that ‘motivates’ him the most - ahead of Premier League and Saudi Pro League proposals - is Paris Saint-Germain.

It is claimed that the Brazilian is an admirer of PSG head coach Luis Enrique and likes his style of play, which he believes ‘maximises his virtues’ as a left-sided attacker.

Vinicius would have no issues working under Enrique, who has previously ‘taken out the whip’ against players including Lionel Messi, Neymar and, most recently, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was exiled from his squad following a contractual disagreement before joining Man City in the summer.

In 2023, Vinicius revealed that he does not intend to remain at Real Madrid for the rest of his career, as he would like to return to boyhood club Flamengo as requested by his father.

"I think I could stay here my whole career," Vinicius told L’Equipe. "But the club of my life is Flamengo. I promised my father that I would come back one day. I have to keep this promise."

A return to Brazil in the near future is not on the cards for Vinicius, though, and he will instead weigh up his options in Europe before entering the prime years of his career, with one of his dreams known to be winning the Ballon d’Or which he narrowly missed out on in 2024.