Real Madrid transfer news: Xabi Alonso delivers Endrick loan update ahead of Juventus Champions League meeting

By
Loan move for Endrick? Xabi Alonso delivers response to exit rumours
© Pressinphoto / Imago
Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso reveals whether Endrick could leave on loan in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has suggested that a loan exit for Endrick is not currently on the cards despite the Brazilian's lack of game time.

Endrick missed the start of the season due to injury before he returned to the Real Madrid squad for last month's 2-0 La Liga win over Espanyol.

The striker is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season, having been an unused substitute in each of the last six competitive matches, including Sunday's narrow victory against Getafe. 

The 19-year-old appears to be behind Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia in the battle for substitute appearances in the forward areas. 

Having been left frustrated with his lack of game, Endrick has been linked with a loan move in the January window in a bid to improve his playing time.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso on September 27, 2025

Alonso relucant to sanction Endrick loan exit

The youngster will be keen to play regular football in the second half of the season to give himself the best possible chance of earning a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad. 

Despite the speculation, Alonso has suggested that there are no current plans to sanction Endrick's temporary departure in the new year. 

"Endrick on loan? We're not at that point yet," the Real Madrid boss told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Juventus

"The competition in attack is intense. We have to be prepared for every game. Endrick, Gonzalo, and Brahim have to be ready.

"They're going to come in, and have to be ready. This is the elite, and we need a lot of good players."

Real Madrid's Endrick pictured on September 23, 2025

Man United among Endrick's suitors

While Alonso appears keen to keep Endrick at the Santiago Bernabeu, the player's future will continue to draw speculation if he fails to see an increase in his game time. 

Manchester United are among the clubs showing an interest in signing the former Palmeiras star on loan, although they could face plenty of competition in the battle for his services. 

West Ham United have been mentioned as possible suitors, while French giants Marseille could offer Endrick a route out of the Bernabeu. 

Meanwhile, Sevilla have emerged as a potential option if Real Madrid want to give the teenager valuable experience of playing regular football in the Spanish top flight. 

ID:584054:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4800:
Written by
Ben Sully

Click here for more stories about Brahim Diaz

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Brahim Diaz Endrick Gonzalo Garcia Xabi Alonso Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!