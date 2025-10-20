Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Juventus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two European heavyweights will convene at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, as Real Madrid play host to Juventus in the Champions League.

Of the clubs' 21 prior meetings in Europe's elite competition, twice they have clashed in finals, with Madrid coming out on top in both 1998 and 2017.

Match preview

A Europa League runner-up with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, Xabi Alonso is intent on claiming UEFA's top prize this season, and Real Madrid's ambitious head coach has started by winning his first two Champions League matches.

Following a nervy 2-1 victory over Marseille in September, Los Blancos beat Kairat Almaty 5-0 on matchday two, running away with the points thanks to four second-half strikes.

Kylian Mbappe helped himself to a hat-trick as the 15-time European Cup winners comfortably completed their mission in Kazakhstan, putting them on track for a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Having won 12 of their last 13 home games at the group or league stage - only losing to AC Milan two years ago - Madrid will be back at the Bernabeu for this week's fixture.

They warmed up for hosting Juventus with a 1-0 win over local rivals Getafe last weekend, when Mbappe's late goal separated the sides at El Coliseum.

As a result, the capital club sit top of La Liga with a two-point lead over old foes Barcelona, just ahead of this season's first Clasico.

Before 'welcoming' the Blaugrana to Madrid on Sunday evening, they must play Juve for the first time since an epic quarter-final tie between the pair back in 2018.

On that occasion, Real Madrid won the first leg 3-0 in Turin - with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace - but then needed a late Ronaldo penalty on home turf to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Of course, the Portuguese superstar later swapped clubs; but since his subsequent departure, Juventus have been a faded force - both at home and abroad.

Having made very little impact on the Champions League in recent years, the Italian giants finished 20th in last season's league phase, before losing to PSV Eindhoven in the knockout playoffs.

Their main aim this time is to sneak into the top eight and go straight through to the last 16; however, Igor Tudor's side are already under pressure to produce results following two chaotic draws.

On matchday one, the Bianconeri shipped two goals in the closing stages and seemed bound for defeat against Borussia Dortmund, but they somehow scored twice deep into stoppage time and salvaged a 4-4 home draw.

Last time out, they were given a taste of their own medicine when ex-Juve loanee Renato Veiga netted a last-gasp leveller to make it 2-2 at El Madrigal.

That Villarreal result was one of five consecutive stalemates - the club's longest such run for nearly two decades - and Juventus have also drawn five of their last seven league or group fixtures in the Champions League.

Having won only one of their last 11 away games at Europe's top level, Juve now head to Spain following a domestic defeat: Tudor's men lost 2-0 to Como on Sunday afternoon, leaving them fifth in the Serie A standings.

Real Madrid Champions League form:

W W

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Juventus Champions League form:

D D

Juventus form (all competitions):

D D D D D L

Team News

Real Madrid will be missing several defenders on Wednesday, as Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal and ex-Juve centre-back Dean Huijsen are all set to miss out; Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy are now back in training but may be saved for El Clasico.

Furthermore, David Alaba must be assessed after he was taken off midway through Sunday's win at Getafe. Finally making his first La Liga start of the season, the Austria international was replaced by Raul Asencio due to a calf issue.

Long-serving midfielder Dani Ceballos was absent entirely, but he could be ready to play some part in midweek.

While Madrid's main man is Mbappe - the Champions League's leading scorer with five goals so far - Juventus have yet to settle on a focal point up front.

Tudor is expected to pick Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz in support of a lone striker; Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David lead Lois Openda in that fight for selection. Incidentally, David scored a shock winner for Lille against Los Blancos last season.

The visitors will again be without defensive rock Bremer, plus left-back Juan Cabal, but Fabio Miretti has now resumed training and Edon Zhegrova should be fit enough to make the bench.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri stick with a back four at the Bernabeu, after Tudor surprisingly ditched his preferred 3-4-2-1 setup on Sunday.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

We say: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus

None of Real Madrid's last 61 group or league-phase matches have finished goalless - a run that dates back a whole decade - and that streak should continue.

Juventus will arrive at one of football's toughest arenas having gone six games without a win, while leaking plenty of goals - it all points to a home win.

