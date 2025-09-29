Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso reportedly urges club president Florentino Perez to prioritise a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly urged club president Florentino Perez to prioritise a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha during next summer's transfer window.

There is currently speculation surrounding the futures of both Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, with Los Blancos thought to be willing to listen to offers for both players at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid decided against signing a new midfielder in the recent summer market despite the departure of Luka Modric, but is is viewed as an area of weakness in the squad.

According to Fichajes, Alonso has already made it clear which player he wants to arrive next summer, with PSG's Vitinha viewed as his leading target in that area of the field.

The report claims that PSG deem Vitinha to be 'untouchable', but Alonso wants Perez to do everything in his power in order to secure a move for the Portugal international ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid boss Alonso 'desperate' for Vitinha to join

There have been suggestions that Real Madrid are willing to pay €100m (£87m) for Vitinha, and it is likely to take an offer of that size for PSG to consider letting him leave.

The 25-year-old was one of PSG's outstanding players during the 2024-25 campaign, and he played a vital role in their Champions League success, scoring two goals and registering two assists in 17 outings in the competition.

Vitinha has also started this season impressively, managing one goal and four assists in eight appearances in all competitions, and his importance to the European champions cannot be downplayed.

However, it is understood that the Portuguese is open to making the move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants arguably having more pulling power than any club in world football.

Could Vitinha replace Valverde at Real Madrid?

There is currently speculation surrounding Valverde's future at Real Madrid, with the capital giants thought to be willing to listen to substantial offers for the Uruguay international next summer.

Manchester United are believed to be keeping a close eye on Valverde's situation at Bernabeu, with a big-money move thought to be a possibility at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

A transfer of that type would open the door for Real Madrid to move for Vitinha, but PSG will certainly fight hard to keep hold of the midfielder, who is expected to star for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.