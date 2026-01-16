Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos president 'dreams' of signing lethal Premier League striker

By Carter White | 16 Jan 2026 16:50

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norwegian sensation will be looking to score his 21st Premier League goal of the season when the Citizens face Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

To the surprise of no one, Haaland is leading the way in the top-flight Golden Boot race, ahead of the likes of Igor Thiago and new teammate Antoine Semenyo.

Since making the move from Borussia Dortmund to Man City during the summer of 2022, the 25-year-old has won two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Overall, Haaland has netted 150 goals in just 175 appearances, with the attacker widely regarded as the best striker in world football.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Real Madrid 'eyeing up' Haaland swoop

According to Sky Sports News via The Mirror, Haaland could end his four-year association with Manchester City at the end of this season.

The report claims that Real Madrid are eyeing up a high-profile summer swoop for the services of the 25-year-old.

It is understood that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is dreaming of bringing Haaland to the Bernabeu to partner Kylian Mbappe.

Although contractually committed to the Citizens until 2034, it is believed that the striker wishes to play for Real Madrid in the future.

Los Blancos would supposedly need to offload struggling winger Vinicius Jr in order to facilitate the arrival of Haaland.

Haaland can pick his own path

Arguably the best forward in world football at the moment, Haaland has the pick of all of Europe's elite clubs.

It is very difficult to envisage the Norwegian not passing through either Real Madrid or Barcelona during the peak years of his career.

Manchester City are competing for the top titles every season under Pep Guardiola, but that will not guarantee the loyalty of Haaland indefinitely.