Team News: Jesus Vallejo replaces Sergio Ramos in Real Madrid XI

Jesus Vallejo replaces Sergio Ramos in Real Madrid's backline as they welcome Malaga to the Bernabeu. Real Madrid: Casilla; Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane, Marcelo; Isco, Casemiro, Kroos, Vazquez; Ronaldo, Benzema

Subs: Navas, Modric, Kovacic, Mayoral, Ceballos, Theo, Llorente Malaga: Team to follow. More to follow.

