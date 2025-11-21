Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Elche and Real Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Madrid will endeavour to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their La Liga campaign with an away fixture against Elche on Sunday.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while a strong campaign to date for the hosts has left the promoted outfit in 11th spot in the division.

Match preview

Elche finished second in the Segunda Division last season to secure a return to the top flight, and it has been a successful opening few months of the 2025-26 campaign for the club.

Indeed, a record of three wins, six draws and three defeats has brought Eder Sarabia's side 15 points, which is enough for 11th spot in the table, three points behind sixth-placed Espanyol.

Los Franjiverdes have not actually managed to secure all three points in La Liga since the end of September, though, losing three and drawing two of their last five games in Spain's top flight.

Elche entered the November international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad, and they will now be bidding to beat Real Madrid for the first time since 1978.

Real Madrid have been victorious in 35 of the previous 53 matches between these two sides in all competitions, including a 4-0 win when the pair last locked horns in the second half of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano in their last match before the international break, with that result following a 1-0 reverse to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Los Blancos are still top of the La Liga table, boasting a record of 10 wins, one draw and one defeat from their 12 matches, which has left them on 31 points, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid actually have the joint-best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding only 10 times, while Kylian Mbappe has been their standout player down the other end of the field, scoring 13 times in Spain's top flight, which is six more than any other player in the division at this stage.

It has not been all plain sailing at Bernabeu, though, with the long-term future of head coach Xabi Alonso already being called into question, while there is unrest surrounding Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid have the best away record in La Liga this season, picking up 13 points from six matches on their travels, while Elche are unbeaten in front of their own fans, winning three and drawing three of their six games.

Elche La Liga form:

WLDLLD

Elche form (all competitions):

LDLWLD

Real Madrid La Liga form:

LWWWWD

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWWLD

Team News

Elche could again be without the services of Pedro Bigas through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape, with no fresh issues being reported at this stage of proceedings.

Head coach Sarabia could name the same team that took to the field for the first whistle against Real Sociedad last time out, including a spot in the final third of the field for ex-Real Madrid forward Alvaro Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was on the scoresheet against Real Sociedad last time out, and the 21-year-old could be supported by Rafa Mir and Josan on Sunday, with the hosts likely to be in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

As for Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga are all expected to be fit to start despite suffering issues during the November international break.

Dean Huijsen, who withdrew from the Spain squad due to a fitness problem, is a major doubt, though, so David Alaba and Raul Asencio could play in the middle of the defence, as Eder Militao is missing with an issue that he suffered while representing Brazil.

Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal remain on the sidelines, while Franco Mastantuono and Aurelien Tchouameni face late fitness tests, so there are still a number of unknowns at this stage.

There could be a change of formation for the away side on Sunday, with Jude Bellingham potentially operating behind a front two of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Nunez, Affengruber, Chust, Pedrosa; Aguado; Josan, Febas, Mendoza, Mir; A Rodriguez

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Alaba, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Guler; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

We say: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid

Elche deserve respect for their start to the season, and we are not expecting this to be a straightforward match for Real Madrid, who will be missing some important players. However, we are still backing Los Blancos to navigate their way to all three points on Sunday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email