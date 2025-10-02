Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in their La Liga clash with Villarreal on Saturday night.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is set to make changes to his side for Saturday's La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger will again miss out due to injury problems, but Eder Militao should overcome an ankle issue to make the starting side this weekend.

Due to the issues at the back, Alonso could decide to switch to a back three, with Aurelien Tchouameni potentially dropping into the defensive unit, while there could be a spot on the right for Federico Valverde.

Valverde was surprisingly an unused substitute against Kairat in the Champions League on Tuesday, and there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

The Uruguay international has taken to social media to deny that he refused to play at right-back against Kairat, and it would be a shock if he was not recalled against Villarreal on Saturday.

Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham could also be introduced into the side, with the latter potentially operating as the link between the midfield and the attack.

Rodrygo is in contention to start in the final third, but it could be Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe as the front two.

Arda Guler should retain his spot in the middle, but Franco Mastantuono, who has been outstanding since his arrival at the club, could be given a rest from the first whistle against Villarreal.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Militao, Huijsen, Tchouameni; Valverde, Guler, Camavinga, Carreras; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

