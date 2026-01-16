Real Madrid vs. Levante: Six missing for Los Blancos as Kylian Mbappe decision is made

By Matt Law | 16 Jan 2026 19:22 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 20:27

Kylian Mbappe has been named in the Real Madrid squad for Saturday's La Liga clash with Levante, but there are a number of notable absentees for Los Blancos.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON) and Ferland Mendy (hamstring) remain unavailable for selection for Real Madrid, while Antonio Rudiger (knee) is also absent for this weekend's contest.

Rodrygo has also been ruled out by head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who will be looking for a response from his side following the shock 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey.

Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Carreras and Aurelien Tchouameni were all rested for the Copa del Rey fixture but have returned to the squad.

Mbappe was not involved against Albacete last time out due to a knee injury, and there had been suggestions that the Frenchman would also miss out this weekend.

© Imago / IMAGO / Alterphotos

Mbappe in Real Madrid squad for Levante clash

However, Arbeloa confirmed the attacker's fitness during his pre-match press conference.

“He’s better and he’ll be in the squad," said the new Real Madrid head coach.

“Rodry won’t be available tomorrow. He’s recovering from a huge effort last week. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon and available on Tuesday.

“In recent months, he’s returned to his best form. I hope he recovers soon. We all know his exceptional quality and the great moments he’s given us. In the last two months, he’s returned to his best. That’s what I expect from him: to recover quickly and be ready to play.”

Arbeloa also spoke of the importance of bouncing back this weekend, with Real Madrid losing their last two matches against Barcelona and Albacete in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey respectively.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Arbeloa: 'Real Madrid are focused and eager'

“We’re focused, full of energy, and eager for the game to get underway. For us, it’s essential to keep fighting for the league, to be back in our home ground, in front of our fans. That's huge motivation for us and we want to show it with a great performance," said Arbeloa.

“I have huge respect for the Bernabeu’s opinion. I understand that fans are hurt and disappointed with us. I’m going to ask them to support their players.

"In the club's 123-year history, the great feats, the great triumphs, and the titles have come when the Bernabeu got behind its players.”

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind second-placed Barcelona, who are in exceptional form.

Real Madrid squad vs. Levante

Courtois, Gonzalez, Mestre; Carvajal, Alaba, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Huijsen, Jimenez; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos, Cestero, Palacios, Leiva; Vinicius, Mbappe, Gonzalo, Mastantuono