Real Madrid vs. Levante: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 11:05 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 11:06

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga season with a clash against Levante on Saturday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while the visitors are 19th, picking up 14 points from their first 18 matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Levante kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 1pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Levante being played?

Real Madrid will welcome Levante to Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos recorded a 6-0 win over the Frogs in their last meeting at Bernabeu in May 2022, but Levante have a recent success in the famous stadium to their name, triumphing 2-1 in January 2021.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Levante in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Levante will be available to watch on LaLigaTV. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is available via Premier Sports for £7.99 a month.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to LaLigaTV will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Real Madrid vs. Levante: What's the story?

Alvaro Arbeloa will take charge of his first La Liga match as Real Madrid head coach on Saturday, with the 42-year-old appointed as Xabi Alonso's replacement.

Los Blancos announced on Monday that Alonso had left Real Madrid "by mutual consent", with Arbeloa appointed as his replacement, so a new era is underway.

Real Madrid lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night, and they have work to do in order to move past their rivals in the La Liga table, currently sitting second, four points off the summit.

As for Levante, a difficult campaign to date has left the promoted outfit down in 19th spot in the table, but the Frogs are only four points from 17th-placed Mallorca.

Real Madrid are the heavy favourites leading into Saturday's match, and anything other than three points would be regarded as a major setback to their title hopes.