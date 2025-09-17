Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol.

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions at the start of the 2025-26 season when they continue their La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Espanyol.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, boasting 12 points from four matches, while Espanyol are third, picking up 10 points from their opening four games of 2025-26.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Espanyol kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Espanyol being played?

The match will take place at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

Real Madrid recorded a 4-1 victory in the corresponding match last season, but the last meeting between the two sides was actually won by Espanyol in February 2025, with the Catalan outfit posting a 1-0 victory.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Espanyol in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Premier Sports 1 is available on Sky Channel 412 and Virgin Channel 551.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Espanyol?

Real Madrid have not been at their free-flowing best early this season, but Xabi Alonso's side have posted five straight wins in all competitions, including a 2-1 success over Marseille in the Champions League.

Los Blancos are four from four in La Liga, which has left them two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, but Espanyol have also been excellent this term, picking up 10 points from four games.

Real Madrid will be expecting to put another three points on the board this weekend, and they have not been beaten by Espanyol at Bernabeu since April 1996, showing the size of the away side's task here.

