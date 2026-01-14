Xabi Alonso latest: Liverpool, Manchester City… what's next for the Spaniard after Real Madrid?

By Axel Clody | 14 Jan 2026 11:51

Xabi Alonso has lost his job at Real Madrid. The Spaniard, who remains highly rated on the managerial market, is expected to bounce back quickly. But where?

The six reasons behind the split between coach and club have now been revealed. Results, playing style and strained relationships with several players all contributed to Xabi Alonso losing the trust of the Real Madrid hierarchy, who have now opted to place their faith in Alvaro Arbeloa.

For the time being, the 44-year-old is without a contract. But seemingly not for long. It is widely expected that Xabi Alonso will be back in the dugout by the summer at the latest – if not sooner.

After Real Madrid, Liverpool for Xabi Alonso?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The first club that springs to mind is Liverpool. In charge of the Reds since the summer of 2024, Arne Slot is enduring a very difficult campaign. The Dutchman has fallen slightly adrift in the Premier League, where Liverpool sit fourth, and he is unlikely to deliver a title challenge.

His relationship with a senior figure such as Mohamed Salah has also been far from smooth, with a possible departure for the forward seriously discussed in December 2025.

Should poor results persist in the second half of the season, the Liverpool board could move quickly, dismissing Slot and turning to Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard would be unlikely to turn the opportunity down: the project is an attractive one, and the former midfielder retains a strong emotional connection to the club after his spell as a player between 2004 and 2009.

Liverpool appear to be the most plausible destination for Alonso, especially as AS reports that the Premier League side still place “a higher value” on the coach despite his short-lived Real Madrid tenure.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich admire Xabi Alonso

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to the same Spanish outlet, Manchester City are also admirers. With Pep Guardiola frequently hinting at a future departure and his current contract running until June 2027, Xabi Alonso could emerge as a natural successor – and potentially usher in another long Spanish era at the Etihad.

However, should City decide not to part ways with Guardiola by the summer of 2026, they may miss their chance. Alonso is not expected to remain unattached beyond next summer, given the volume of interest and his standing on the market.

Bayern Munich are also keen, AS claims, although Vincent Kompany currently appears untouchable at the Allianz Arena. Over the longer term, the Bundesliga leaders could yet cross paths again with their former midfielder (2014–2017), particularly as Bayern have shown a willingness in recent seasons to back younger coaches, whether in age, like Julian Nagelsmann, or in elite-level experience, like Hansi Flick.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested, but their ongoing instability is likely to deter the 44-year-old. Liverpool’s current – and somewhat uncharacteristic – turbulence, by contrast, may well bring Xabi Alonso closer to the Anfield bench.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.