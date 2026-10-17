Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid set-piece revolution: Arda Guler, Pedro Machado and seven goals in 10 games

Jose Mourinho has transformed Real Madrid into one of Europe's most dangerous teams from set pieces, with seven goals in just 10 matches underlining the impact of a carefully coordinated coaching operation involving former midfielder Sami Khedira and assistant Pedro Machado.

Real Madrid's spectacular 4-3 Champions League comeback against Roma on Wednesday provided the clearest demonstration yet of a tactical weapon that has become increasingly important during Mourinho's second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trailing 3-1 in the 83rd minute, Los Blancos scored three times in the space of seven minutes, with Carlos Espi, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger completing an extraordinary turnaround.

All three goals originated from corners delivered by Arda Guler, whose left foot repeatedly exposed weaknesses in Roma's defensive organisation.

The remarkable sequence was the product of a much broader improvement in Madrid's attacking efficiency from dead-ball situations.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Mourinho's side have already scored seven set-piece goals in their opening 10 matches of the 2026-27 campaign. Four have come in La Liga, including one from a corner and three from free kicks, while the other three arrived during Wednesday's remarkable victory in Rome.

The numbers are particularly striking compared with last season, when Madrid scored just 12 goals from set pieces across the entire campaign under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Mourinho's team have therefore already produced more than half of that total despite being only 10 matches into the new season.

How Mourinho's coaching staff have transformed Real Madrid's set pieces

Madrid's improvement has been built on extensive preparation at their Valdebebas training complex, where Mourinho has assembled a coaching staff with clearly defined responsibilities.

Pedro Machado leads the development of attacking set-piece routines, working alongside the club's other coaches to identify weaknesses in opposing defensive systems.

The Portuguese assistant has become one of Mourinho's most trusted collaborators, having previously worked with him at Fenerbahce and Benfica before following him to the Spanish capital.

His background includes roles in fitness coaching, match analysis and first-team coaching, providing a varied skill set for the detailed preparation of attacking situations.

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira takes a leading role in organising the team's defensive response to opposition set pieces.

The German, who played under Mourinho during his first spell in Madrid, has returned to the club as part of a coaching structure that also includes Joao Tralhao, Antonio Dias, Roberto Merella and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.

Although responsibilities are divided, Mourinho maintains direct involvement in the process and reportedly gives final approval to the routines used during matches.

The staff dedicate several hours each week to set-piece preparation, adapting their plans to the characteristics of upcoming opponents. Those movements are then reviewed during the final training session before each fixture, ensuring that players understand their positioning, timing and responsibilities.

Mourinho demonstrated his appreciation for that collective work during Madrid's opening La Liga match against Espanyol in August.

Jude Bellingham headed home a Guler free kick after nine minutes, prompting the manager to celebrate by running towards his assistants.

The goal provided an early indication of the emphasis Mourinho intended to place on dead-ball situations, with Bellingham's aerial ability becoming an important part of the new approach.

Rather than relying exclusively on individual quality, Madrid are seeking to create favourable match-ups through coordinated movement, blocking runs and deliveries into carefully selected areas.

The work is already translating into decisive goals, particularly when opposition defences are under pressure late in matches.

© Iconsport / David Canales / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Why Arda Guler has become central to Mourinho's new attacking weapon

Guler has emerged as the principal beneficiary of Mourinho's emphasis on set pieces, with his delivery providing Madrid with a consistent attacking threat.

The Turkey international's ability to vary the trajectory and pace of his crosses has made him particularly effective when targeting teammates with different attacking characteristics. Against Roma, his influence was decisive.

The first goal of Madrid's comeback arrived when Guler's corner was headed towards goal by Endrick, with Espi converting the rebound after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to hold the initial effort.

Four minutes later, another Guler corner was met directly by Endrick, whose header brought Madrid level at 3-3. The Turkish playmaker then delivered the corner from which Rudiger scored the winner with an acrobatic finish in the 89th minute.

Although the three goals originated from Guler's deliveries, they did not represent three direct assists, with Espi's effort coming after Gollini had saved Endrick's header.

The distinction illustrates how Madrid's threat extends beyond the initial delivery, with players positioned to capitalise on second balls and rebounds inside the penalty area.

Guler has also contributed directly from free kicks, scoring against Elche, while Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe have benefited from deliveries provided by Bernardo Silva.

Mourinho can also call upon Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose crossing ability gives Madrid another specialist option when Guler is unavailable or the team requires a different delivery.

The variety of players involved makes the system particularly useful against opponents who attempt to neutralise Madrid's main attacking threats in open play.

Set pieces have already helped the Spanish giants turn difficult situations in their favour, but the forthcoming schedule will offer further opportunities to measure their effectiveness.

Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday before travelling to Barcelona for the first Clasico of the season on October 25.

Both opponents will have had the opportunity to study the three goals scored against Roma, placing greater importance on Madrid's ability to vary their routines rather than repeat the same movements.

For Mourinho, the early results have vindicated the substantial time invested in set-piece preparation.

With seven goals already scored from corners and free kicks, Madrid are on course to comfortably surpass last season's total if their current rate of production continues.

The 4-3 victory in Rome showed how valuable that work can become when conventional attacking approaches are struggling to break down an opponent.

And with Guler providing the deliveries and Mourinho's backroom staff refining the movements, Madrid have developed an increasingly influential weapon that could prove decisive in both La Liga and the Champions League.