Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Club World Cup contest with Pachuca.

Real Madrid will be bidding to post their first victory of the 2025 Club World Cup when they tackle Pachuca.

Los Blancos drew 1-1 with Al-Hilal in their first Group H fixture on Wednesday, while Pachuca opened their tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday's fixture.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Pachuca kick off?

The Group H fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kickoff.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Pachuca being played?

The match will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North California.

The impressive stadium is the home of the Carolina Panthers of the NFL and Charlotte FC of the MLS.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Pachuca in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this is not one of them, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live.

Online streaming

All Real Madrid matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Pachuca on matchday two?

Real Madrid are second in Group H after the first set of fixtures, with Los Blancos on one point, while Salzburg are at the head of the section on three points.

Xabi Alonso's side are therefore under pressure to pick up a positive result against a Pachuca side that are bottom on zero points, with Al-Hilal currently in third on a point courtesy of their draw against Real Madrid.