Real Madrid open their Club World Cup challenge with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal on Wednesday in a match which saw both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen debut.

Real Madrid opened their Club World Cup challenge with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were both handed their debuts by new head coach Xabi Alonso, and Los Blancos took the lead in the 34th minute through Gonzalo Garcia.

However, Al-Hilal were level before the break through experienced midfielder Ruben Neves, with the Portuguese finding the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Real Madrid had the chance to win it in the final exchanges with a penalty of their own, but Federico Valverde saw his effort kept out by Al-Hilal goalkeeper Bono.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Real Madrid would have been expecting to open their Club World Cup challenge with a win, but the capital giants were missing Kylian Mbappe through illness, and the Frenchman left a gaping hole in the final third of the field.

Garcia deserves credit for getting his name on the scoresheet, but Al-Hilal were impressive for long spells, and on the balance of play, the Saudi Pro League outfit were good enough for a point.

Alonso would have known the size of the task that he was taking on at Real Madrid, and there is much for the Spaniard to work on, but Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen looked at home in the famous strip.

Real Madrid have long been considered as the favourites for this summer's trophy, but they will certainly need to improve in the coming matches in order to be contenders for the crown.

Al-Hilal provided a good advert for Saudi Arabian football, meanwhile, with the team competitive for long spells, and it was the brilliant Neves that made the strongest impression in their strip.

REAL MADRID VS. AL-HILAL HIGHLIGHTS

Garcia goal vs. Al-Hilal (34th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Al-Hilal)



33' ⚽ GOAL! @realmadrid stuns in a collective play and Gonzalo García is there to get Los Blancos in the lead! ? Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAHIL pic.twitter.com/IhadLtTEfy

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 18, 2025

Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 34th minute of the contest, and the goal comes from Gonzalo Garcia, with the 21-year-old converting at the end of a brilliant move from Los Blancos.

The cross comes in from Rodrygo, and Garcia found the back of the net.

Neves goal vs. Real Madrid (40th min, Real Madrid 1-1 Al-Hilal)

40' ⚽ GOAL! Ruben Neves buries it from the penalty spot and @Alhilal_EN are level!

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAHIL pic.twitter.com/0Q9VxvvFNS

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 18, 2025

Al-Hilal level the scores from the penalty spot, as Neves sends Thibaut Courtois the wrong way; the spot kick was awarded after Raul Asencio pulled the shirt of Marcos Leonardo inside the box.

Valverde penalty miss vs. Al-Hilal (92nd min)

Real Madrid pass up the chance to win it late on, as Valverde's penalty is kept out by Bono.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RUBEN NEVES

It was not a match which produced many standout performers, but Neves was excellent in the middle of the Al-Hilal midfield, with the pass master helping his side to keep the ball during key periods of the match.

The 28-year-old finished the clash with a pass success rate of 97%, while he found the back of the net with a calm penalty in the latter stages of the first period.

REAL MADRID VS. AL-HILAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 52%-48% Al-Hilal

Shots: Real Madrid 19-13 Al-Hilal

Shots on target: Real Madrid 7-2 Al-Hilal

Corners: Real Madrid 5-6 Al-Hilal

Fouls: Real Madrid 9-10 Al-Hilal

BEST STAT



1 - Gonzalo García (21 years, 86 days) is the 4th youngest player to score in his first start for Real Madrid in all competitions since at least 2009/10, after Jude Bellingham (20 years, 44 days), Marco Asensio (20 years, 201 days) and Dani Ceballos (21 years, 47 days). Instinct. pic.twitter.com/SX9BY55BxM

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 18, 2025



1 - With an average age of 24 years and 300 days, Real Madrid’s starting XI against Al Hilal is the youngest in their first game with a new manager in all competitions since at least 2009/10 season. Freshness. pic.twitter.com/jvazktP3kV

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 18, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid are now under pressure to win their second group match in the competition, which comes against Pachuca on June 22, before taking on Red Bull Salzburg on June 27.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will be aiming to build on their excellent result when they take on Salzburg in their second match of the competition on June 22, with their final game then coming on June 27 against Pachuca.