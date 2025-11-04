Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti delivers his verdict on Vinicius Junior’s recent Real Madrid outburst after including the attacker in his latest squad ahead of November's international break.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that Vinicius Junior’s recent Real Madrid outburst was a “mistake”, but he is not worried about the attacker ahead of this month’s international break.

Vinicius reacted furiously to being substituted in the 72nd minute by Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso in a 2-1 victory over El Clasico rivals Barcelona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash just over a week ago.

The 25-year-old has since released a statement apologising for his outburst, admitting that “sometimes passion gets the better of me”.

Vinicius, who has only completed the full 90 minutes on three occasions across all competitions this season, has been training with his Los Blancos teammates this week ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster Champions League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

Ahead of the match, Alonso has insisted that there is no issue between himself and Vinicius, but he has warned the Brazilian that he will not put up with further outbursts of a similar nature.

“It was important for me that we talked about it [last week], and it was settled. These things can happen, but we don’t want them to happen again. It’s settled now,” Alonso told reporters.

Ancelotti comments on Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid outburst after Brazil call-up

So far, Alonso has chosen to take the high road and has opted against punishing Vinicius, whose recent behaviour has not prevented him from earning another call-up to the latest Brazil squad by former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti.

As someone who spent four years coaching Vinicius at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti has a strong bond with the attacker, whose recent incident with Alonso is of little concern to the 66-year-old.

“We have a very good relationship with Vinicius,” Ancelotti told Diario AS. “When something happens, we keep each other informed. I spoke with Vinicius about the issue, about his reaction. I told him what I thought that he made a mistake.

“He apologised, and that’s the end of it. He’s a very important player and has no problems here, either at his club, or with his coach.

“His personal life? I’m neither his father nor his brother. I just want to be his coach. His personal life is his own business.”

Vinicius in one of the headline inclusions in Ancelotti’s 26-man Brazil squad ahead of upcoming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia, with the five-time world champions facing the former on November 15 at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the latter three days later at Lille’s Decathlon Arena.

Vinicius Jr remains key for Brazil, but his long-term Real Madrid future is uncertain

While Vinicius remains focused on performing the best he can for club and country, speculation surrounding his long-term future at Real Madrid remains rife.

Recent reports have suggested that the attacker’s relationship with Alonso is ‘broken’ and ‘irreconcilable’, and although he remains an important first-team player for Real Madrid, he is planning to leave the club next summer if the former Bayer Leverkusen boss remains in charge.

Paris Saint-Germain is allegedly the most likely destination for Vinicius if he were to leave Los Blancos, while Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs are also believed to be keeping tabs on his situation, with his current contract due to expire in June 2027.