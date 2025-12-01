La Liga Gameweek 19
Athletic Bilbao
Dec 3, 2025 6.00pm
Real Madrid

Team News: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Athletic vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they continue their domestic campaign with a clash against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind leaders Barcelona, while the home side are eighth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ATHLETIC BILBAO VS. REAL MADRID

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Oihan Sancet (suspended), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (knee), Maroan Sannadi (knee), Robert Navarro (muscle), Yeray Alvarez (suspended)

Doubtful: Inaki Williams (groin), Aymeric Laporte (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Laporte, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sanchez, N Williams; Gomez

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee)

Doubtful: David Alaba (muscle), Raul Asencio (illness), Dean Huijsen (discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

