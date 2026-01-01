Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe injury: When will the Frenchman return? Who will replace him in the Los Blancos XI?

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 13:31

Real Madrid have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has suffered a knee injury during a training session, with the Frenchman now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Mbappe has been in incredible form during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 29 goals and registering five assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has 18 goals in 18 La Liga matches this term, while he has struck nine times in five Champions League outings.

However, the France international is now set for a period on the sidelines, with L'Equipe reporting that he could be out for the next three weeks.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement on Real Madrid's official website.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid confirm Mbappe knee injury: Frenchman could miss three weeks of action

A period of rest is expected to resolve the issue, but Mbappe could miss four or five matches, including Sunday's La Liga game with Real Betis at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will then head to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Spanish Super Cup, facing Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals ahead of a potential final against Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao.

Mbappe may also be absent for the La Liga game against Levante on January 17 and the Champions League clash with Monaco on January 20 before returning to action against Villarreal in Spain's top flight on January 25.

The forward has only missed five matches through illness or injury since arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Spanish giants on 83 occasions, scoring 73 goals and registering 10 assists.

© Imago

Garcia to replace Mbappe or a change of formation?

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has a big decision to make when it comes to a replacement for Mbappe, with Gonzalo Garcia the only other pure centre-forward in the first-team squad.

It has been a tough campaign for Garcia, though, with the Spaniard failing to find the back of the net in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Alonso also has the option of switching his formation to use Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior as a front two, with Jude Bellingham featuring in the number 10 spot.

Bellingham could also potentially be used as a false nine in a 4-3-3 formation, with Rodrygo and Vinicius in the wide areas, and it will be fascinating to see which decision Alonso makes for the upcoming fixtures.