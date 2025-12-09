Real Madrid star ruled out of Champions League clash, another 'very doubtful' as Man City receive major boost

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 14:57 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 15:48

Real Madrid are reportedly set to be without both Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe for the Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos will welcome the Premier League giants to the Bernabeu this week following three straight wins for the visitors.

On the contrary, Xabi Alonso's men have experienced a downturn in form recently, losing their most recent match at home.

On the weekend, Celta Vigo rocked up at the Bernabeu and produced one of the most convincing away performances at the venue in some time, winning by two goals.

As a result, Real Madrid have fallen further off the title-chasing pace at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona now four points clear at the summit of the standings.

© Imago / IMAGO / AOP.Press

Real Madrid suffer double injury blow?

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Real Madrid have suffered a double injury blow ahead of this week's crunch clash with Manchester City.

The report claims that midfielder Camavinga is a certainty to miss the Champions League match because of an ankle injury.

The French enforcer was an unused substitute on the weekend as Los Blancos were humbled by Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.

Rather anonymous in that shock defeat, Kylian Mbappe is said to be 'very doubtful' for Wednesday's hosting of Man City.

The 26-year-old picked up a knee blow during the match over the weekend, meaning that he could miss out on the opportunity to add to his tally of nine Champions League goals so far in 2025-26.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fortune and form favours Man City

Winning three consecutive Premier League matches and scoring 11 goals across the contest, Man City arrive at the Bernabeu in impressive form.

Undoubtedly the Citizens' toughest game on paper of the League Phase, Real Madrid away will not possess the same fear factor should Mbappe be sidelined.

Added to that the recent struggles of Los Blancos in La Liga, Pep Guardiola's side should be confident of earning a positive result on Wednesday night.