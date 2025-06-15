Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Club World Cup opener against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Real Madrid will be aiming to make the perfect start to their Club World Cup challenge when they tackle Al-Hilal.

Los Blancos are viewed as the favourites to win this summer's competition, and they will look to start Group H with a victory against their Saudi Pro League opponents on Wednesday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Al-Hilal, who who finished second in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League table behind Al-Ittihad.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 18 (vs. Al-Hilal)

Real Madrid have been without the services of Carvajal for a lengthy period due to the severe knee injury that the right-back suffered in the clash with Villarreal back in October, but the Spaniard has made excellent progress in his recovery, and a return for the Club World Cup opener is thought to be a possibility.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 18 (vs. Al-Hilal)

Real Madrid centre-back Militao damaged his ACL during a La Liga clash with Osasuna back in November, but he is now back on the training field, and a return for the Club World Cup is thought to be on the agenda.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: June 18 (vs. Al-Hilal)

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, but the France international has a chance of being involved in the Club World Cup.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Alaba is currently working to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, with his season ending when it was revealed that he had suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee, which required an operation.

The Austrian is with the Real Madrid squad at the Club World Cup, but he is not expected to play.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Camavinga suffered an adductor injury in the latter stages of Real Madrid's game with Getafe on April 23, and the France international faces a huge battle to feature at the Club World Cup.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 18 (vs. Al-Hilal)

Rudiger underwent an operation to fix the meniscus tear in his left knee towards the end of last season, but he has made excellent progress in his recovery and could potentially be in the squad against Al-Hilal.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Endrick is currently dealing with a hamstring issue, and while he is in the squad for the Club World Cup, it is thought to be unlikely that the Brazilian will be available for selection.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension concerns for their clash with Al-Hilal.