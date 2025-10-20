Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Champions League clash with Juventus.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Italian giants Juventus to Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have picked up six points from their two league phase matches this season, which has left them second in the table, level on points with leaders Bayern Munich.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Juventus, who are 23rd in the table, claiming two points from their first two matches.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international remains unavailable for selection, but he has returned to training and will soon be back in the fold.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16, but the Englishman is now back in training, and he could return for El Clasico.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid remain without the services of Carvajal due to a muscular problem, but the Spaniard is back in training and could potentially be available for El Clasico.

Carvajal will miss this match regardless of his fitness due to a suspension.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid will again be without the services of Huijsen on Wednesday due to a muscular problem that he suffered while on international duty with Spain, but he should be back for El Clasico.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be without the services of central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 22 (vs. Juventus)

Ceballos was absent against Getafe on Sunday due to a muscular problem, but there is a chance that the Spaniard will be back in the squad for the game with Juventus.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 22 (vs. Juventus)

Alaba was forced off at the interval of Sunday's game against Getafe due to a calf injury, and the Austrian will need to be assessed ahead of this week's Champions League fixture.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Dani Carvajal

Status: Out

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Carvajal remains out with a muscular issue, but he will serve the second of a two-game Champions League suspension on Wednesday following his red card against Marseille in matchday one.

