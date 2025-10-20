[monks data]
Real Madrid logo
Champions League | League Stage
Oct 22, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Juventus logo

Real Madrid
vs.
Juventus

Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Juventus: Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen updates

By , Football Editor
Carvajal, Trent, Huijsen latest: Real Madrid injury, suspension news vs. Juventus
Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Champions League clash with Juventus.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Italian giants Juventus to Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have picked up six points from their two league phase matches this season, which has left them second in the table, level on points with leaders Bayern Munich.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Juventus, who are 23rd in the table, claiming two points from their first two matches.


Ferland Mendy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international remains unavailable for selection, but he has returned to training and will soon be back in the fold.


Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match on September 16, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16, but the Englishman is now back in training, and he could return for El Clasico.


Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal on September 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid remain without the services of Carvajal due to a muscular problem, but the Spaniard is back in training and could potentially be available for El Clasico.

Carvajal will miss this match regardless of his fitness due to a suspension.


Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen on August 30, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid will again be without the services of Huijsen on Wednesday due to a muscular problem that he suffered while on international duty with Spain, but he should be back for El Clasico.


Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger on June 26, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be without the services of central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.


Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos on August 30, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 22 (vs. Juventus)

Ceballos was absent against Getafe on Sunday due to a muscular problem, but there is a chance that the Spaniard will be back in the squad for the game with Juventus.


David Alaba

Real Madrid's David Alaba pictured on November 29, 2023

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 22 (vs. Juventus)

Alaba was forced off at the interval of Sunday's game against Getafe due to a calf injury, and the Austrian will need to be assessed ahead of this week's Champions League fixture.


REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal on October 5, 2024

Status: Out

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Carvajal remains out with a muscular issue, but he will serve the second of a two-game Champions League suspension on Wednesday following his red card against Marseille in matchday one.

Written by
Matt Law
