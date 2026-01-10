Supercopa de Espana
Barcelona
Jan 11, 2026 7.00pm
Alinma Stadium
Real Madrid

Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Last updated:

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona and Real Madrid will lock horns in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.

Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-finals of the competition, while the Blaugrana were 5-0 winners over Athletic Bilbao, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (unspecified), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin; F Torres

REAL MADRID

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON)

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knock), Antonio Rudiger (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

