Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona and Real Madrid will lock horns in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.
Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-finals of the competition, while the Blaugrana were 5-0 winners over Athletic Bilbao, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (unspecified), Andreas Christensen (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin; F Torres
REAL MADRID
Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON)
Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knock), Antonio Rudiger (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius