Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Real Madrid could line up for Saturday's Club World Cup clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Locking horns once again - this time at the Club World Cup - old rivals Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will play their quarter-final tie on Saturday, when Real's star striker may finally be ready to start.

Having been ruled out by a stomach bug until appearing as a substitute in Tuesday's last-16 win over Juventus, Kylian Mbappe might reclaim his place in New Jersey.

That would be tough on the man most likely to make way, young forward Gonzalo Garcia: the 21-year-old has recorded four goal involvements so far this summer, including the winner against Juve.

Head coach Xabi Alonso demands tactical flexibility, switching between 4-3-3 and 3-5-2 setups, but if the latter is selected, Mbappe is set to join Vinicius Junior up front. Arda Guler could provide their supply line, leaving Garcia and Rodrygo to take places on the bench.

Captain Federico Valverde partners ex-Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the engine room, with Luka Modric waiting in reserve - once again, this game could prove to be the last in the Croatian great's Los Blancos career.

Continuing to play out of position, Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to feature in a back three, alongside Antonio Rudiger and relative newcomer Dean Huijsen.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal could be involved after completing their respective recoveries from long-term injury, but Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Endrick and Ferland Mendy are still sidelined.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Rudiger, Tchouameni, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Valverde, Guler, Garcia; Mbappe, Vinicius

> Click here to see how Borussia Dortmund could line up for this match

No Data Analysis info