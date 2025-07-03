Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Borussia Dortmund could line up for Saturday's Club World Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Aiming to defy their dire record against mighty Real Madrid and reach the Club World Cup semi-finals, Borussia Dortmund tackle the Spanish giants in New Jersey this weekend.

Saturday's game will not feature Dortmund's main summer recruit, though, as young midfielder Jobe Bellingham must serve a one-match ban for accumulated bookings in the tournament - so, the ex-Sunderland star cannot go toe-to-toe with his big brother.

Instead, either Marcel Sabitzer or Julian Brandt could be tasked with tracking Real's engine room powerhouse - and their former teammate - Jude Bellingham, with the former slight favourite for promotion from the bench.

Otherwise, Niko Kovac may select an unchanged team after BVB overcame Monterrey in the last 16, with Scandinavian wide men Daniel Svensson and Julian Ryerson featuring on either flank.

The back three should again comprise Waldemar Anton, Niklas Sule and Ramy Bensebaini, ahead of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Averaging well over one goal every other game in the Bundesliga - and with three to his name in the USA - Serhou Guirassy leads Die Schwarzgelben's attack. Both the Guinean striker and German midfielder Pascal Gross are set to make their 50th Dortmund appearance.

Brandt overcame a wrist injury to make the squad last time out, but Emre Can (groin), Salih Ozcan and Nico Schlotterbeck (both knee) are still sidelined.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson; Sabitzer, Adeyemi; Guirassy

