Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Club World Cup contest with Juventus.

Real Madrid and Juventus will lock horns in the last-16 stage of the Club World Cup.

Juventus finished second in Group G to book their spot in the knockout round of the competition, while Real Madrid picked up seven points from their three matches to top Group H.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Juventus kick off?

The last-16 contest at the Club World Cup will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kickoff.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Juventus being played?

The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The stadium is the home of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.

Real Madrid opened their group-stage campaign at the Hard Rock Stadium, playing out a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in the ground on June 18, but this will be Juve's first experience of the stadium at the 2025 Club World Cup.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this is not one of them, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live, with kickoff at 8pm UK time on July 1.

Online streaming

All Real Madrid and Juventus matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Juventus?

The two teams will lock horns for a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The winner will take on either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey in the final eight on July 5, while a potential semi-final could be against Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

