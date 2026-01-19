Team News: Real Madrid vs. Monaco injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 20:00

Alvaro Arbeloa's first Champions League match in charge of Real Madrid takes place on Tuesday evening, when Monaco visit the Bernabeu in the league phase.

Los Blancos have claimed 12 points from six games to sit seventh in the table, while the Ligue 1 club lie 19th with nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Alvaro Carreras (suspended), Eder Militao (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Rodrygo (discomfort), Ferland Mendy (calf), Antonio Rudiger (knee), Andriy Lunin (discomfort), Brahim Diaz (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

MONACO

Out: Paul Pogba (calf), Lamine Camara (AFCON), Krepin Diatta (AFCON), Christian Mawissa (hamstring), Takumi Minamino (knee), Mohammed Salisu (knee)

Doubtful: Folarin Balogun (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kohn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Dier, Henrique; Akliouche, Teze, Zakaria, Golovin; Balogun, Biereth