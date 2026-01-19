Champions League Gameweek 7
Real Madrid
Jan 20, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Monaco

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Monaco injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Real Madrid vs. Monaco injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Zuma

Alvaro Arbeloa's first Champions League match in charge of Real Madrid takes place on Tuesday evening, when Monaco visit the Bernabeu in the league phase.

Los Blancos have claimed 12 points from six games to sit seventh in the table, while the Ligue 1 club lie 19th with nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID vs. MONACO

REAL MADRID

Out: Alvaro Carreras (suspended), Eder Militao (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Rodrygo (discomfort), Ferland Mendy (calf), Antonio Rudiger (knee), Andriy Lunin (discomfort), Brahim Diaz (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

MONACO

Out: Paul Pogba (calf), Lamine Camara (AFCON), Krepin Diatta (AFCON), Christian Mawissa (hamstring), Takumi Minamino (knee), Mohammed Salisu (knee)

Doubtful: Folarin Balogun (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kohn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Dier, Henrique; Akliouche, Teze, Zakaria, Golovin; Balogun, Biereth

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe