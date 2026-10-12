Champions League Gameweek 2
Roma
Oct 14, 2026 8.00pm
Stadio Olimpico
Real Madrid

Real Madrid lineup vs. Roma: Predicted Los Blancos XI, including Trent vs Denzel decision

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Will Trent keep his place? How Real Madrid could line up against Roma
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid's Champions League campaign will resume with a Wednesday night clash against Roma, and Los Blancos can recall several stars to their squad at Stadio Olimpico.

After defeating Inter Milan last month, Madrid boss Jose Mourinho now faces another former club, and the veteran coach will have Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva at his disposal - the midfield trio all served UEFA bans against Inter.

Strengthening his defensive cover, Mourinho can also select Dean Huijsen - previously a Roma loanee - who is available after serving a domestic suspension.

Due to his red card against Villarreal, key man Vinicius Junior will soon be suspended in La Liga, but he should start alongside Kylian Mbappe, who is set for his 100th Champions League appearance.

However, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Raul Asencio are still sidelined by injury.

After recovering from a knock, Fede Valverde started at the weekend, and he should run the visitors' midfield. The Uruguayan star has posted eight goal involvements from his last nine Champions League games - just two fewer than across his first 71.

Ex-Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is likely to feature in Madrid's back four, but it remains to be seen whether Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place.

Denzel Dumfries will be fresh after making just a brief cameo on Saturday, and Mourinho may prefer the Dutchman's direct approach against Roma's adventurous wing-backs.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

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