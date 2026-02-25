Champions League
Real Madrid
Feb 25, 2026 8.00pm
2
1
HT : 1 1
FT Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Benfica
  • Aurélien Tchouaméni 16' goal
  • David Alaba 77' yellowcard
  • Franco Mastantuono 77' yellowcard
  • Vinicius Junior 80' goal
  • Thiago Pitarch 84' yellowcard
  • César Palacios 84' yellowcard
  • Álvaro Carreras  90'+1' yellowcard
  • Fran García 90'+1' yellowcard
  • goal Rafa Silva 14'
  • yellowcard Franjo Ivanović 85'
  • yellowcard Enzo Barrenechea 85'
  • yellowcard Sidny Cabral 90'+1'

Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Aurelien Tchouameni creates personal history in crucial Champions League contest

Tchouameni creates personal history with crucial Real Madrid goal in Benfica showdown
© Iconsport / Zuma

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has created history in his side's Champions League contest with Benfica at Bernabeu.

Los Blancos brought a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the knockout round playoff, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the match in Portugal last week.

Benfica took a shock lead at Bernabeu on Wednesday night, with Rafa Silva able to tap into the back of the net from close range.

Raul Asencio could only turn a cross from Vangelis Pavlidis against his own goalkeeper, and Thibaut Courtois was powerless to prevent Silva from converting from close range.

Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Tchouameni scores first Champions League goal in Bernabeu contest

The response from Real Madrid was impressive, though, with Tchouameni brilliantly finding the back of the net to level the scores on the night in the 16th minute.

Tchouameni curled one into the bottom corner off an assist from Federico Valverde.

In doing so, the France international created history, scoring for the first time in the Champions League on his 39th appearance in the competition.

Real Madrid thought that they had taken a 2-1 lead on the night and a 3-1 lead on aggregate in the 32nd minute of the match, but Arda Guler's goal was disallowed for offside.

Both teams were incredibly open in the first half of action, and it is all to play for in the second period, with more drama possible considering what is on the line.

Guler joins exclusive list with latest Real Madrid appearance

Guler, meanwhile, has become the third-youngest player to reach 100 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions since 2009-10 after Vinicius Junior (20 years 232 days) and Eduardo Camavinga (20 years 275 days).

The Turkey international almost capped his 21st birthday with a first-half goal.

Guler has faced criticism in recent weeks for some lacklustre performances, but he could yet play a vital role in Los Blancos progressing to the last-16 stage of the competition.

The attacker has three goals and 12 assists to his name during the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid are missing Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham against Benfica, with Gonzalo Garcia given the nod in the final third of the field alongside Vinicius Junior.

