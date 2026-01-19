Real Madrid vs. Monaco: Will Rodrygo, Antonio Rudiger be available for key Champions League contest?

By Matt Law | 19 Jan 2026 09:57

Real Madrid are reportedly unlikely to have either Antonio Rudiger or Rodrygo available for selection in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Monaco.

Rudiger's injury problems have restricted him to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, and a knee issue is currently keeping him on the sidelines.

The Germany international has missed Real Madrid's last two matches, while he was an unused substitute in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona.

Los Blancos had been hopeful of having the 32-year-old available for selection against Monaco, but according to Marca, the centre-back is a major doubt.

The report claims that Rodrygo is also likely to miss out, with the Brazilian still struggling with the issue that forced him to miss Saturday's clash with Levante.

© Imago

Real Madrid's Rudiger, Rodrygo 'set to miss' Monaco clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy are also on the sidelines for Real Madrid, who are seventh in the overall Champions League table.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side have picked up 12 points from their six matches in the European competition this season, but they are level on points with ninth-placed Liverpool and therefore far from comfortable when it comes to automatic qualification for the next stage.

Real Madrid will conclude their league stage against Benfica in January 28, but they also have a huge La Liga clash against Villarreal on Saturday night.

© Imago / Alterphotos

Could Mastantuono start against Monaco?

Gonzalo Garcia started alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the final third of the field against Levante, but the Spaniard was replaced at the interval by Franco Mastantuono.

The Argentina international put in a strong second-half performance against Levante and could now come into the front three for the Champions League clash with Monaco.

At the back, Raul Asencio is likely to continue alongside Dean Huijsen in the middle, while Eduardo Camavinga could retain his spot in midfield, with Federico Valverde potentially again being needed at right-back.

Dani Carvajal is available after a spell on the sidelines, although the Spaniard only played the final 13 minutes against Albacete in the Copa del Rey on January 14 and was then an unused substitute against Levante in La Liga on Saturday.