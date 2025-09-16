Real Madrid phenom Franco Mastantuono could set a new club Champions League record when Los Blancos face Marseille in their opening game of the 2025-26 tournament.

The 18-year-old has already earned the trust of Xabi Alonso since signing from River Plate earlier in the summer, starting two of Real's four matches in the new La Liga campaign and making history in the process.

Mastantuono played 66 minutes of the club's 2-1 home win over Mallorca on August 30, which saw the attacker become the youngest man to start a La Liga game for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the 21st century.

The Argentine was an unused substitute in the weekend's identical victory over Real Sociedad, though, as Vinicius Junior, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler acted as Kylian Mbappe's supporting cast.

However, Mastantuono will no doubt be in contention to start Tuesday's league phase game against Les Olympiens, having seemingly leapfrogged fellow South American Rodrygo in the Real Madrid pecking order.

Mastantuono aiming to set new Real Madrid record in Marseille Champions League clash

Should the 2007-born talent make the first XI against Roberto De Zerbi's side, he will become the youngest man to ever start a Champions League game for the 15-time European champions at just 18 years and 33 days old.

Mastantuono would also become the second-youngest Argentinian to feature from the first whistle in a Champions League fixture, only behind eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who was 17 years and 166 days old when he started for Barcelona against Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2004.

The 18-year-old is yet to score or assist for Real Madrid in a competitive game, but Los Blancos believe that he can blossom into a galactico after his headline-making feats at a tender age for River Plate.

Mastantuono provided 10 goals and seven assists in 64 matches for the South American giants, and he has already earned three caps for the senior Argentina national team.

As well as Mastantuono's potential historic appearance, fellow attacker, Mbappe could extend a Champions League goalscoring streak when Real Madrid host the Ligue 1 outfit.

Real Madrid team news latest before Marseille showdown

Real Madrid's squad for the visit of Marseille has already been confirmed, and Alonso has received a double boost with the inclusions of midfield duo Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

England international Bellingham could make his first appearance of the new season following a shoulder operation, although it would not be a surprise to see the former Birmingham City youngster start on the bench.

Meanwhile, Camavinga is also yet to turn out for Alonso's side this season owing to an ankle sprain, but he will at least be part of the matchday squad for the European fixture.

However, Endrick (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (thigh) and Antonio Rudiger (thigh) are both missing, and the latter is also set to sit out the trip to Premier League champions Liverpool in November.

