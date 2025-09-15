Real Madrid recover Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Marseille, with both players returning to the squad.

Real Madrid have recovered Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Marseille, with the midfield duo returning to the squad.

Bellingham has been absent since July following a shoulder operation, and it had been thought that the England international would be unavailable for selection until October at the earliest.

However, Bellingham has recently been able to train with his teammates, and the former Birmingham City youngster is in line to make his first appearance of the season against Marseille.

Camavinga is also back, with the France international recovering from an ankle injury, so head coach Xabi Alonso has been handed a double boost for the European fixture.

Endrick has not been selected despite returning to training, with the Brazilian working his way back from a hamstring issue, while Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger remain on the sidelines through injury.

Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono are all in line to make their Champions League debuts for the club in the fixture with Marseille.

“We’re starting off with the utmost excitement of playing in the Champions League with Madrid. It’s even more special for this club, and being at the Bernabeu is even more motivating," Alonso told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

“People are eager to take steps forward and continue growing. We have a tough opponent, and we hope to start well."

Alonso hails 'leader' Mbappe after excellent start to the season.

Alonso also reserved special praise for Kylian Mbappe, calling the Frenchman a 'leader'.

"The World Cup was a bit of a let-off for Kylian because of his gastroenteritis. We were just getting to know each other. Kylian really likes to understand things, the game. Then he offers that individual quality,” said Alonso.

“But it’s not just Kylian, Vini [Vinicius Junior] or Rodrygo, we need that collective quality for them to do those different things. I can’t take any credit for that.

“No doubt (Mbappe is a leader). By personality, experience… He’s one of them. When that group consolidates, he already knows who to follow. Kylian is one of them.”

Mbappe has scored four goals and registered one assist in four La Liga appearances for Real Madrid this season, while he netted seven times in 14 appearances in the Champions League for Los Blancos last term.

Full Real Madrid squad vs. Marseille

Courtois, Lunin, Fran; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Huijsen; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono

