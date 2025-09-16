Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to extend a Champions League goalscoring streak in Tuesday's clash with Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After winning their first four La Liga matches of the season, Real Madrid will play their first European game of the Xabi Alonso era in Tuesday's fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alonso, who won this competition as a player with Real Madrid, will be looking to guide the club to their 16th Champions League/European Cup.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is searching for his first Champions League winners' medal, and he will be key to Real Madrid's bid to achieve European success this season.

Mbappe out to continue Champions League goalscoring run

In the short term, the 26-year-old will be aiming to continue his streak of scoring on matchday one of the Champions League main draw.

Mbappe scored on matchday one in both of his final two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, before he found the net against Stuttgart in his first European game for Real Madrid last term.

As a result, the France international is aiming to score on the first matchday of the Champions League for a fourth consecutive season.

Mbappe will enter Tuesday's contest in a confident mood after scoring four goals in Real Madrid's first four matches of the campaign, including an effort in Saturday's 2-1 away win over Real Sociedad.

Mbappe's record against Marseille

The Frenchman will also take immense confidence from his previous meetings with Marseille from his time at Monaco and PSG.

Mbappe has netted 10 goals in 16 meetings with Les Olympiens, winning 14 and drawing two of those encounters.

In fact, Mbappe has emerged victorious in each of his last five encounters with Marseille, although he has never faced them in the Champions League.

Real Madrid will be desperate to claim all three points against Roberto De Zerbi's side after losing the final three matches of their 2024-25 Champions League campaign, setting a new club record for the longest losing run in their illustrious European Cup history.

Los Blancos are also looking to maintain their 100% record against Marseille, having won all four of their previous meetings in this competition.



