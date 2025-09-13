Kylian Mbappe comes up with a goal and an assist as Real Madrid record a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in Saturday afternoon's La Liga contest at Anoeta Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe came up with a goal and an assist as Real Madrid recorded a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in Saturday afternoon's La Liga contest at Anoeta Stadium.

The France international sent Real Madrid ahead in the 12th minute of the contest, but Los Blancos were reduced to 10 men just past the 30-minute mark when Dean Huijsen was given his marching orders.

Arda Guler doubled the away side's advantage before the break, but it was not a comfortable second period for Xabi Alonso's side, with Mikel Oyarzabal halving the deficit from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

Real Sociedad ultimately failed to find a second, with the result leaving them down in 17th spot in the La Liga table on two points, while Real Madrid remain perfect this season, moving onto 12 points from four matches, and they are now five points ahead of the reigning champions Barcelona.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This was a very, very big win for Real Madrid, and it could prove to be a crucial one come the end of the season.

It was not pretty, and Los Blancos were incredibly unfortunate to lose Huijsen to a red card in the first period, as Eder Militao was alongside him when the apparent last-man challenge was made.

Real Sociedad deserve credit for making a fight of it in the second period, with their response making it tricky for Real Madrid, but Alonso's side showed huge character to hold on for all three points.

Mbappe was again brilliant, with the France international scoring before setting up Guler to make it 2-0, and the signs are positive for the capital giants, as Jude Bellingham will soon be back in the team.

That is now four wins from four matches this season, with Real Madrid moving onto 12 points, five points ahead of the champions Barcelona, who will face Valencia on Sunday night.

As for Real Sociedad, it appears that it could be another testing campaign for the Basque outfit, with a return to a European spot potentially being beyond them once again.

REAL SOCIEDAD VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Real Sociedad (12th min, Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 12th minute of the contest, as Mbappe bursts through before firing into the back of the net, with the Frenchman making full use of a short pass down the Real Sociedad right.

Mbappe was just too quick for the Real Sociedad defenders there.

Dean Huijsen red card vs. Real Sociedad (32nd min, Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid are reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute of the contest as Huijsen pulls Oyarzabal to the ground when the Real Sociedad attacker was racing towards goal. However, it is a harsh call, as Militao was alongside him.

The referee was in no doubt and quickly came across to produce the red card.

Arda Guler goal vs. Real Sociedad (44th min, Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid double their lead in the closing stages of the first period, as Guler turns into the back of the net from inside the penalty box after wonderful work down the left from Mbappe.

Mikel Oyarzabal goal vs. Real Madrid (56th min, Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid)

Real Sociedad halve the deficit in the 56th minute of the contest, as Oyarzabal scores from the penalty spot after a handball from Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE

As has often been the case since arriving at Real Madrid, Mbappe was the difference, with the former Monaco youngster showing his star quality during his 90 minutes on the field.

Mbappe's goal was brilliant, as was his assist, while he completed seven dribbles and finished with a pass success rate of 94% during a brilliant all-round performance in the La Liga affair.

REAL SOCIEDAD VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Sociedad 64%-36% Real Madrid

Shots: Real Sociedad 23-16 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Real Sociedad 4-6 Real Madrid

Corners: Real Sociedad 12-4 Real Madrid

Fouls: Real Sociedad 17-7 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



7 - Kylian Mbappé has scored seven goals in six matches against Real Sociedad in all competitions. Only against FC Barcelona (11) has he scored more goals against non-French opponents (he also scored seven against Manchester City). Favourites. pic.twitter.com/c754uZCovC

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid's attention will now switch to the Champions League, with Los Blancos opening their league phase campaign with a clash against French outfit Marseille on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos will then return to La Liga action at home to Espanyol next Saturday, while Real Sociedad's next La Liga fixture will see them travel to Real Betis on Friday night.

