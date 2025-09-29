Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Kairat at the Central Stadium in Almaty.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is contending with a defensive injury crisis ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Kairat in Almaty.

Los Blancos went into Saturday's Madrid derby without the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao have since been added to the absentee list after they were forced off in Saturday's disappointing 5-2 defeat.

Carvajal is set to be out for around four weeks with a calf issue, while Militao will not be risked after he took a knock to his ankle at the Metropolitano.

With key players on the sidelines, Alonso could decide to select the same backline that started the 4-1 win over Levante on September 23.

That would see Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia play as the two full-backs, while Alvaro Carreras would move in from left-back to operate as Dean Huijsen's central defensive partner.

If Alonso opts for that solution, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni would be free to keep their places in midfield rather than drop back to provide emergency cover in the back four.

The Real Madrid boss may adopt a cautious approach with Jude Bellingham and take him out of the lineup after he made his first start since returning from shoulder surgery.

If Bellingham drops out, Arda Guler could operate in an advanced midfield position, while Franco Mastantuono and Vinicius Junior are in line to operate off the flanks.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to spearhead the Real Madrid attack, having scored 10 goals in eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius, Mbappe



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info