Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Olympiacos on Wednesday night.
Los Blancos have picked up nine points from their four games in the competition this term, which has left them in seventh spot in the overall table, three points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Olympiacos, who are down in 31st spot in the division, claiming just two points from their opening four matches.
Aurelien Tchouameni
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Olympiacos)
Real Madrid were again missing Tchouameni for the La Liga clash with Elche on Sunday due to a muscular problem, but the France international has a strong chance of being in the squad for the Champions League fixture.
Franco Mastantuono
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)
Mastantuono has recently been sidelined due to a groin issue, and the Argentina international will not be available for selection until the end of November, potentially returning against Girona.
Dani Carvajal
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Olympiacos)
Real Madrid could receive a major boost for the Champions League clash against Olympiacos, with Rudiger in line to return from a muscular problem which has sidelined him since September.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao was forced off with a groin injury during Brazil's clash with Tunisia in the November international break, and the Brazil international will again be missing against Olympiacos.
David Alaba
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Olympiacos)
Alaba was not in the squad against Elche on Sunday due to a muscular issue, and the experienced defender will need to be assessed ahead of the Champions League clash in Greece.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for the Champions League fixture.No Data Analysis info