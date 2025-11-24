Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Champions League clash with Olympiacos.

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Olympiacos on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have picked up nine points from their four games in the competition this term, which has left them in seventh spot in the overall table, three points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Olympiacos, who are down in 31st spot in the division, claiming just two points from their opening four matches.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Olympiacos)

Real Madrid were again missing Tchouameni for the La Liga clash with Elche on Sunday due to a muscular problem, but the France international has a strong chance of being in the squad for the Champions League fixture.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Mastantuono has recently been sidelined due to a groin issue, and the Argentina international will not be available for selection until the end of November, potentially returning against Girona.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Olympiacos)

Real Madrid could receive a major boost for the Champions League clash against Olympiacos, with Rudiger in line to return from a muscular problem which has sidelined him since September.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao was forced off with a groin injury during Brazil's clash with Tunisia in the November international break, and the Brazil international will again be missing against Olympiacos.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Olympiacos)

Alaba was not in the squad against Elche on Sunday due to a muscular issue, and the experienced defender will need to be assessed ahead of the Champions League clash in Greece.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the Champions League fixture.

