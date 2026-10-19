Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. RB Leipzig: Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy updates

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.
Los Blancos have picked up six points from their first two matches in the league stage of this season's tournament, and they currently sit eighth in the overall table.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Leipzig, who are 21st in the division on three points.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match, with Vinicius Junior available for selection, as his current ban is being served in La Liga.