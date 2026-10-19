Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. RB Leipzig: Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy updates

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have picked up six points from their first two matches in the league stage of this season's tournament, and they currently sit eighth in the overall table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Leipzig, who are 21st in the division on three points.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match, with Vinicius Junior available for selection, as his current ban is being served in La Liga.