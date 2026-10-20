Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Real Madrid will be aiming to continue their 100% start to the 2026-27 Champions League league stage when they host RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The La Liga giants are eighth in the overall table on six points, while Leipzig are 21st, collecting three points from their first two matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig being played?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Leipzig will be played at the Spanish outfit's home ground of Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have played Leipzig twice at Bernabeu, recording a 2-0 victory in the group stage of the 2022-23 Champions League, before a 1-1 draw in the last-16 stage of the 2023-24 competition saw them advance to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and RB Leipzig?

Real Madrid have had their issues this season, but the response to their defeat in the Madrid derby before the September/October international break has been strong, posting three straight wins in all competitions.

Los Blancos have overcome Inter Milan and Roma in this season's Champions League to collect six points, and they will now take on a Leipzig outfit that have three points from two matches, losing to Como before beating PSV Eindhoven.

Real Madrid finished 11th in last season's league stage and went on to reach the quarter-finals, while Leipzig's last appearance in the Champions League, which came in 2024-25, saw them finish 32nd, so there is big room for improvement.

Leipzig are without a win in their last three matches with Spanish opposition, and this will be an incredibly tough assignment for the Bundesliga outfit.

> Our full preview of Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig can be viewed here