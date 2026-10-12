Roma vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Meeting for the first time in eight years, old rivals Real Madrid and Roma will reconvene in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, when the 15-time winners visit Stadio Olimpico.

After downing Inter Milan on matchday one, Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will face another former club in Rome, as Los Blancos aim to continue a long reign of dominance over their Italian hosts.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Prior to their latest showdown in Italy's 'Eternal City', Real Madrid and Roma have clashed competitively on 12 previous occasions, with the Spanish giants usually coming out on top.

Each meeting has been in the Champions League, and the rivalry started with a 2-1 away win for Madrid in the 2001 group stage: Luis Figo and Guti both struck before Roma legend Francesco Totti replied from the penalty spot.

A few weeks later, the pair reconvened in Spain, where they played out their lone competitive draw. One year later, both clubs won away from home without conceding a goal - notably, Totti scored the Giallorossi's winner at Estadio Bernabeu.

Madrid hit back hard a couple of seasons later, with a 4-2 home win being followed by an emphatic 3-0 victory on Roman soil - Figo struck twice, following an early opener by Ronaldo.

But a last-16 tie in 2008 went Roma's way, as they won both legs 2-1 to eliminate Los Blancos and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Eight years later, the duo met again at the same stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo finding the net in both legs of a 4-0 aggregate success for Madrid.

It was a similar story in the 2018 group phase, as Madrid won the first encounter 3-0 before triumphing 2-0 in Rome: Welsh wizard Gareth Bale was on target both home and away for the reigning European champions.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 12

Roma wins: 3

Draws: 1

Real Madrid wins: 8

Most recent meetings

Aug 11, 2019: Roma 2-2 Real Madrid (Pre-Season Friendly)

Nov 27, 2018: Roma 0-2 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Sep 19, 2018: Real Madrid 3-0 Roma (Champions League)

Aug 08, 2018: Real Madrid 2-1 Roma (Pre-Season Friendly)

Mar 08, 2016: Real Madrid 2-0 Roma (Champions League)

Jul 18, 2015: Real Madrid 0-0 Roma (Pre-Season Friendlies)

Last 10 Champions League meetings

Nov 27, 2018: Roma 0-2 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Sep 19, 2018: Real Madrid 3-0 Roma (Champions League)

Mar 08, 2016: Real Madrid 2-0 Roma (Champions League)

Feb 17, 2016: Roma 2-0 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Mar 05, 2008: Real Madrid 1-2 Roma (Champions League)

Feb 19, 2008: Roma 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Dec 08, 2004: Roma 0-3 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Sep 28, 2004: Real Madrid 4-2 Roma (Champions League)

Oct 30, 2002: Real Madrid 0-1 Roma (Champions League)

Sep 17, 2002: Roma 0-3 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Read more on Roma vs Real Madrid