Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Champions League contest

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will lock horns in the league stage of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have six points from their first two matches of the 2026-27 competition, which has left them eighth in the overall table, while Leipzig are 21st, gathering three points from their opening two games.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of Wednesday's European battle.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Real Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 1

RB Leipzig wins: 1

Real Madrid and Leipzig have locked horns on four previous occasions, and it is the former that lead the head-to-head record two wins to the latter's one, while there has also been one draw.

The pair first met in the group stage of the 2022-23 tournament, with Real Madrid recording a 2-0 victory over Leipzig at Bernabeu, but the Bundesliga outfit recorded a 3-2 win when the two teams met in the reverse match in Germany.

The two sides then faced off in the last-16 stage of the 2023-24 tournament; Real Madrid recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Germany, before a 1-1 draw in the return match at Bernabeu saw Los Blancos progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Vinicius Junior is actually the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture with two goals, and the Brazil international will be available on Wednesday, as his current suspension only relates to La Liga matches.

Previous meetings

Mar 06, 2024: Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig (Champions League Last-16 Second Leg)

Feb 13, 2024: RB Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Last-16 First Leg)

Oct 25, 2022: RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 14, 2022: Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig (Champions League Group Stage)

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