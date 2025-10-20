Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Juventus, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

European royalty will convene at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu when Real Madrid play host to Juventus on Wednesday evening, as the Spanish giants meet Italy's most successful club in the Champions League.

It will be the 22nd meeting in UEFA's top competition, with Madrid crucially coming out on top in two finals.

This time around, ailing Juve are without a win in six games, while Los Blancos sit top of La Liga following back-to-back victories - the hosts also lead their visitors by six points to two in the league table.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 22

Real Madrid wins: 11

Draws: 2

Juventus wins: 9

While the clubs have already met 21 times in various UEFA competitions, their most recent contest took place at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where Real Madrid won 1-0 in a last-16 tie. On that occasion, rookie striker Gonzalo Garcia headed home the only goal from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to send the Spanish side through to the quarter-finals.

That followed a long series of clashes at continental level, where Madrid have posted 10 wins to the Italian side's nine - just two competitive draws have been recorded to date.

The most important meetings were in Champions League finals, with Los Blancos beating the Bianconeri both times: they won 1-0 in 1998, thanks to a decisive Predrag Mijatovic strike, before strolling to a 4-1 success 19 years later.

Future Juve player Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the latter game, played in Cardiff, as Real Madrid comfortably claimed their 12th European title.

Of course, the Portuguese superstar also played a huge role in the pair's next encounter: an epic quarter-final tie less than one year later. Though Madrid cruised to another three-goal win in the away leg - Ronaldo again netting a brace - they nearly failed to finish off their rivals back at the Bernabeu.

After Juventus had scored three times to draw level on aggregate - with Mario Mandzukic contributing two headers - only Ronaldo's 98th-minute penalty eventually sent the hosts through.

Perhaps surprisingly, Real Madrid defeats have not been uncommon in clashes this century, as they have actually won just three of the teams' last 10 European fixtures, losing five.

Including their final success in '98, the Spanish giants had been almost totally dominant beforehand, most notably winning two-legged knockout ties in 1962 and then 1986.

Fittingly, for clubs of such stature, the first-ever meeting - which took place in Turin, 63 years ago - was decided in Real Madrid's favour by an Alfredo Di Stefano strike.

Previous meetings

Jul 01, 2025: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus (Club World Cup)

Aug 02, 2023: Juventus 3-1 Real Madrid (Club Friendlies)

Jul 31, 2022: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus (Club Friendlies)

Aug 04, 2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus (Pre-Season Friendlies)

Apr 11, 2018: Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (Champions League)

Apr 03, 2018: Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Jun 03, 2017: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid (Champions League)

May 13, 2015: Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Champions League)

May 05, 2015: Juventus 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Nov 05, 2013: Juventus 2-2 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Oct 23, 2013: Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus (Champions League)

