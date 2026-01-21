Champions League GW7 Team of the Week: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Fermin Lopez

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 22:55 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 22:58

Only two teams have confirmed their spot in the Champions League round of 16 ahead of the final matchday, which takes place on January 28.

Arsenal have been joined in the knockout round by Bayern Munich, with the pair sitting first and second respectively in the section, while the rest of the top eight is made up by Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Barcelona are currently in ninth, while other notable positions in the table include Manchester City in 11th, Juventus in 15th and Napoli in 25th, with the Italian champions currently outside of the playoff positions in the division.

Four teams have been eliminated, with Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, Villarreal and Kairat unable to secure a playoff spot regardless of what happens on the final matchday, which is set to be absolutely fascinating.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for the seventh gameweek of the 2025-26 season.

Goalkeeper: Konstantinos Tzolakis (Olympiacos)

Tzolakis was outstanding in Olympiacos' win over Leverkusen, with the 23-year-old goalkeeper making six saves, and he calmed his defence down by taking the pressure off from crosses - it was an excellent display from a key contributor for the Greek outfit.

Valverde might not like playing as a right-back, but he is still being needed in that position, and the Uruguay international was outstanding in Real Madrid's thumping win over Monaco, coming up with two assists and showing his defensive qualities throughout the match.

It has been a very tough campaign for Tottenham, but Romero is front and centre for Spurs at the moment, and the Argentina international helped his side claim a brilliant three points against Dortmund, both scoring and putting in a strong defensive display.

There are two Olympiacos defenders in this XI and three from the Greek giants in the team - there had to be a spot for Retsos, who made two last-man tackles, while the 27-year-old was also dominant in the air against his side's German opponents.

There also had to be a position for man-of-the-match Costinha, with the 25-year-old on the scoresheet for Olympiacos against Leverkusen; the defender was a huge contributor for his side in the solid home success on Tuesday night.

Central midfield: Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Fermín López turns the match around ?



A superb strike sees the Spaniard get his second of the evening, and put Barcelona in front ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/pgoJ2eHbRS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2026

Fermin is enjoying a brilliant campaign for Barcelona, and the Spain international was in excellent form on Wednesday night against Slavia Prague, coming up with an excellent first-half brace, and he was the star of the show for the Catalan giants.

Vanaken played a vital role in Club Brugge's eye-catching win over Kairat, with the 33-year-old both scoring and providing an assist, while he won three aerial duels, made three tackles and finished with a pass success rate of 91% in an excellent display.

Bodo/Glimt recorded a stunning home win over Man City on Tuesday, and Hauge was the standout player for the hosts, getting his name on the scoresheet in a performance which also saw him made six tackles and complete three dribbles.

Navarro is part of an all-La Liga front three, with the Athletic attacker in excellent form for the Lions against Atalanta on Wednesday night; the 23-year-old scored and provided two assists to inspire his side to a surprise 3-2 success over the Italian team.

Kylian Mbappe opens the scoring against his former club to silence some of the noise inside the ground ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/9y6NQbMTcP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Mbappe is having a glorious campaign for Real Madrid, and the France international was at his best against his former club Monaco, scoring twice in a standout display, but he misses out on being the star performer of the week to his Los Blancos teammate.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Left wing: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vini Jr thumps the ball into the top corner to give Real Madrid a fifth goal ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/uvw9zsy2dv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

It has not always happened for Vinicius this season, but the Brazilian was at his very best against Monaco on Tuesday, scoring his first Champions League goal of the campaign and coming up with two assists - in this form, there are few better players in world football.

SPORTS MOLE'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

© Sports Mole

Sports Mole's Champions League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Tzolakis; Valverde, Romero, Retsos, Costinha; Fermin, Vanaken, Hauge; Navarro, Mbappe, Vinicius