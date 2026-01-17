Real Madrid vs. Monaco: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 18:40 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 18:41

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Monaco at Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are seventh in the overall Champions League table, boasting 12 points from six matches, while Monaco are 19th in the division on nine points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Monaco kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Monaco being played?

The match will take place at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

Monaco have only visited Real Madrid on one previous occasion, losing 4-2 to the Spanish giants in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in March 2004.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Monaco in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Monaco will be available on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 2 is located on channel 411.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Monaco on matchday seven?

Real Madrid have picked up 12 points from their six league stage matches, which has left them in seventh spot in the table, which would equal an automatic qualification spot for the knockout round, but there are still two gameweeks left.

Monaco, on the other hand, have a record of two wins, three draws and one defeat from their six matches in the league stage, which has left them 19th in the division on nine points.

The Ligue 1 outfit are three points ahead of 25th-placed Benfica and three points behind eighth-placed Atletico Madrid, so there is plenty left to play for, demonstrating the importance of this match.

Real Madrid will finish their league stage campaign away to Benfica on January 28, while Monaco will take on Juventus at home in their final fixture in this round.