Benjamin Sesko's agent has shut down rumours that RB Leipzig are being pressured to lower their asking price for the Arsenal-linked striker this summer.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for a new centre-forward ahead of next season and Sesko is believed to be one of their primary targets who has been on their radar for some time.

Sesko is alleged to have already agreed personal terms with Arsenal, but Leipzig are only open to selling the 22-year-old if they receive an offer of €80m (£68.4m) to €100m (£85.5m), a figure the North Londoners are currently reluctant to pay.

The player’s agent Elvis Basanovic has since insisted that any suggestions that he is actively trying to intervene in lowering Leipzig’s valuation of his client “is far from truth.”

Speaking to journalist Fabrizio Romano, as quoted by GiveMeSport, Basanovic said: “We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100% convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it.

Sesko’s agent delivers update on Sesko transfer situation

“Even if there may be - or will be - a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig.

“I believe this is not the right way, because the way you actually exit from the club shows your values. Values that you are bringing into a new club

“I can understand in very big transfers, there are a lot of different interests but no matter what, I believe in football world should be more respect.

“So that’s why we do things in the right way or we don’t do them. It’s very simple, even maybe in the media it looks very complicated.”

Asked if the plan is for Sesko to leave Leipzig this summer, he added: “His numbers at his age compared to some strikers with already great careers at his age are confirming my words.

“He will move from RB Leipzig only when we recognise a special club, a special project with a special coach. [A future move] can be next week... or next year, or in three years!”

Sesko a star in the making?

Following a successful spell in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, Sesko has since reached new heights in Germany with Leipzig, scoring 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions over the last two seasons.

Sesko netted 18 times in 42 games during his debut campaign with Die Roten Bullen when he initially had to settle for a rotation role, but he started 39 of his 43 matches across all tournaments in 2024-25, scoring 13 goals in the Bundesliga and four more in both the Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

The Slovenia international, who is under contract at the Red Bull Arena until June 2029, is widely regarded as one of the brightest young strikers in Europe and Arsenal are not the only clubs said to be interested in his services, as Bayern Munich and teams in the Saudi Pro League have also been linked in recent weeks.

Should a move for Sesko failed to materialise for Arsenal, they may turn their attention to Sporting Lisbon’s talisman Viktor Gyokeres, who is expected to leave the Primeira Liga champions this summer and has allegedly turned down the chance to join Manchester United.