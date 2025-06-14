RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is said to be a target of Arsenal's, but reports suggest a European giant is considering entering the race to sign the forward.

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign RB Leipzig striker and Arsenal transfer target Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are set to reinforce considerably in the forward line, with the club keen to add the necessary depth to avoid the injury crisis they suffered last term.

Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in bringing in a winger to compete with Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank, but reports also suggest that he wants to sign a replacement for striker Kai Havertz.

The likes of Sporting Lisbon number nine Viktor Gyokeres and Leipzig striker Sesko have been linked, with the latter thought to be Arsenal's leading option up front this summer.

However, Bild claim that Bayern Munich had added Sesko to their list of targets, with a view to him being the successor to the ageing Harry Kane.

Sesko at Bayern

A transfer to Bayern for Sesko could be appealing considering the German giants often win silverware, with the club winning 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles on offer.

The Bavarians also won two Champions League titles in that period, and if the 22-year-old was to make the switch to Vincent Kompany's side, he would almost certainly end his career with numerous honours.

Sesko may have to wait on the sidelines for another two seasons given Kane is contracted to the team until the summer of 2027, though with rumours of a release clause in his deal, the 31-year-old could depart Germany to head back to the Premier League in the near future.

Sesko at Arsenal

Havertz has frequently been criticised for his performances in the forward line, with some claiming that he is not a natural number nine and is instead at his best when playing in a slightly more withdrawn role.

Sesko would likely come into Arsenal's starting XI, but he would come into the team with expectations of leading the club to the Premier League title given they have finished second for three consecutive seasons.

The Slovenian has never scored more than 14 goals in Europe's traditional top five leagues, and it would be surprising if he was able to adapt to life in England without teething issues.

If Arteta is able to give Sesko the time he needs to develop into the striker that his talent promises, then a switch to the Emirates could be appealing.